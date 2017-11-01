Plug into Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service: Special Postseason Edition

Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service — the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:00 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week 11 rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7:30):

We kick off Week 11 with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s playoff games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Sean Ferguson and Greg Gulas lead off the show with Champ Summers.

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

Mooney @ Poland

Girard @ Lakeview

Aurora @ Canfield

Boardman @ Massillon

Struthers @ Perry

Valley Christian @ East Canton

East Palestine @ Mogadore

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

BREAK (7:30-7:45): YSU-Indiana State preview

1st/2nd QTR (7:45-8:30):

*Introduce Stud of the Night poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

BREAK (8:30-8:45): Music from around the Valley

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:45-9:15):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the Night poll

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

BREAK (9:15-9:30): Music from around the Valley

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:30-10):

*Live from the stadium (subject to change):

