Papa John's cites NFL controversy in weak pizza sales growth

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales growth at Papa John's is slowing, and the pizza chain is blaming it on the outcry surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The company, which is a sponsor and advertiser of the NFL, said customers have a negative view of the chain's association with the NFL. The company also cut its earnings growth expectations for the year and Papa John's stock fell about 10 percent today.

"NFL leadership has hurt Papa John's shareholders," said the chain's CEO John Schnatter, in a call with analysts. "This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago."

The kneeling movement was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled to protest what he said was police mistreatment of black males. More players began kneeling after President Donald Trump said at an Alabama rally last month that team owners should get rid of players who protest during the anthem.

Schnatter, echoing what Trump has said on Twitter, said the controversy is hurting NFL ratings. He said Papa John's has hired a new creative agency that will help it create more digital ads.

"The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country," he said.

A representative for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said at the league's fall meetings last month that they did not discuss altering the anthem policy language from "should stand" to "must stand."