Pa. district attorney to update case of teacher slain in 1992


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 1:13 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say there’s a new development in the 1992 unsolved slaying of a Pennsylvania elementary school teacher.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman was scheduled to have a news conference later today to discuss progress in the case.

Christy Mirack was raped, beaten and strangled in her East Lampeter Township apartment on Dec. 21, 1992. The 25-year-old was a first-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School.

