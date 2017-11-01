Officials fire Ohio park ranger accused of assaulting elderly couple

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio parks district has fired a ranger accused of kicking an elderly woman and throwing her husband to the ground before placing them in handcuffs.

Lisa King, executive director, Summit Metro Parks, says the ranger was fired today for violating park procedures, exceeding his authority and using excessive force.

King says the ranger followed Carl Wilson and his wife Margaret home from an Akron park after they honked their car horn at him. Carl Wilson previously said the ranger confronted him and his wife in their driveway and handcuffed them.

The couple, both in their 70s, was facing charges that included resisting arrest and obstruction of official business. Court records show the charges were dismissed Oct. 2.