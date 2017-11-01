NYC ATTACK | Truck driver accused in attack once lived in Stow

NEW YORK (AP) — An Ohio truck driver says the man accused of killing eight people with a truck in New York City was argumentative, seemed to harbor radical views and saw his work life spiraling down.

Mirrakhmat Muminov says Sayfullo Saipov lived in Stow, Ohio, for a few years. He says he knew Saipov because they were both Uzbek truck drivers.

Muminov says Saipov lost his insurance on his truck because of a few traffic tickets. He says companies stopped hiring Saipov, so he left for New Jersey.

Muminov said he heard from Saipov’s friends that Saipov’s truck engine blew up a few months ago in New Jersey. He says that “probably hurt him more than anything.”

Muminov also says Saipov was “not happy with his life” and would get into arguments with his friends and family.

Officials say Saipov left a handwritten note referring to the Islamic State group. Muminov says Saipov never spoke about the group, but he could tell Saipov held more radical views.