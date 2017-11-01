JOBS
Mad over McMuffins


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 8:21 p.m.

WARREN

Two men using the drive-thru at McDonald’s on Parkman Road Northwest early today brandished a firearm when they learned they couldn’t buy McMuffin sandwiches.

The men, in an older black Ford Taurus, came through the window about 3:40 a.m. and “were not happy that McMuffins were not being sold at that time,” a Warren police report says.

The driver, who was holding a handgun and wearing a black skull cap and black hooded sweatshirt, called an employee a vulgar name and swore again before exiting the drive-thru window, police said. Both men were about 20 years old, a witness said. Police were going to try to use surveillance video to identify the suspects.

