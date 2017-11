Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BICKERSTAFF, TIFFANI 11/07/1996 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

FLEISCHER, GREGORY A 03/31/1957 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

HUNTER, BRIAN K 08/04/1972 FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS FEDERAL OFFENSE

JACKSON, CTHAN 04/11/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improper Turn/Fail To Signal Turn

MACALI, GILBERT 04/13/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

MCLEAN, JOHN E 01/13/1948 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

MCNULTY, DAVINA 10/25/1980 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

TUCHEK, SEAN 07/27/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

ZUERCHER, STEPHEN A 01/17/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BICKERSTAFF, TIFFANI 11/07/1996 10/31/2017 BONDED OUT

CORTEZ, SAMUEL SANTIAGO 10/12/1978 10/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DAPOLITO, ADAM JOSEPH 03/30/1982 10/27/2017 O/R

JEFFERSON, CRYSTAL 12/29/1977 10/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MCCUDDEN, JOSEPH A 08/15/1994 09/29/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY