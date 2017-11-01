JOBS
GM sales down from slow passenger-car sales


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 10:12 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — General Motors total sales were down 2 percent year over year in October to 252,813.

GM said the sales decrease can be attributed to lower passenger-car sales and one fewer selling day this October over October 2016.

The Cruze, a compact passenger car, saw a 35 percent drop in sales to 11,129. The GM Lordstown Assembly Complex builds the sedan version of Cruze and the Ramos Arizpe, Mexico GM plant builds the Cruze hatchback version.

