GM sales down from slow passenger-car sales

LORDSTOWN — General Motors total sales were down 2 percent year over year in October to 252,813.

GM said the sales decrease can be attributed to lower passenger-car sales and one fewer selling day this October over October 2016.

The Cruze, a compact passenger car, saw a 35 percent drop in sales to 11,129. The GM Lordstown Assembly Complex builds the sedan version of Cruze and the Ramos Arizpe, Mexico GM plant builds the Cruze hatchback version.