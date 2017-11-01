First $1M comes to Pennsylvania under new gambling law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cash is already rolling into Pennsylvania’s coffers as a result of a sprawling, two-day-old gambling expansion law.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said today Valley Forge Casino Resort has paid a $1 million fee to allow gambling by people who aren’t taking part in other amenities there.

The provision allowed the payment by the state’s two licensed resort casinos to be relieved of requirements in the original 2004 casino law that gamblers must also take part in other amenities at the establishment or be a guest there.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill Monday and the effect is immediate. On its website, Valley Forge Casino says the casino is open to the public at no cost.