Father charged with DWI after SUV hits trees, killing infant

WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a man was drunk when he crashed his SUV on a suburban Rochester road, killing his infant daughter and injuring his two other young children.

Troopers say Isaac McCrea, 33, of Rochester, was driving east on Route 104 in the town of Webster about 11 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the road, crossed a service road and slammed into trees.

Troopers say his three children ages 6 months, 2 years and 5 years were in the vehicle. Police say the infant, Karena McCrea, was in a child seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 5-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, while the 2-year-old boy is being treated at a hospital for a head injury. The father suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

McCrea was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned this morning.