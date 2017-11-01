Evidence hearing is Thursday in Infante public corruption case

WARREN

An evidence suppression hearing Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the Ralph Infante public correction case will be at 12:30 p.m. in the courtroom of Judge Peter Kontos.

The hearing had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Judge Patricia Cosgrove is presiding over the case by appointment from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The hearing is regarding a motion filed by an attorney for the former Niles mayor asking Judge Cosgrove to suppress evidence seized at Infante’s former home on North Rhodes Avenue in Niles on the grounds that he didn’t own it at the time of a Feb. 1, 2016, raid.