JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Down syndrome abortion bill set for vote in Ohio later today


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 1:39 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio House is set to vote later today on a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The bill being considered would subject doctors who perform abortions in such cases to criminal penalties and the potential loss of their medical licenses.

Also today, House hearings begin again on the so-called Heartbeat Bill that would ban abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat.

Advocates want the bill to spark a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

The second bill’s proponents describe terminating pregnancies in such cases as a form of discrimination stemming from misinformation and society’s growing perfectionism.

Abortion-rights groups say it’s part of a steady effort in Ohio to limit legal abortions.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes