Do you have special offers for veterans? The Vindicator would like to know


Published: Wed, November 1, 2017 @ 10:33 a.m.

Veterans Day is coming, and The Vindicator would like to know what businesses are offering discounts for current and retired military personnel.

Send your information to Vindicator business writer Kalea Hall at khall@vindy.com or call her at 330-747-1471, ext. 1309.

The Vindicator will publish in the paper and online a listing of where veterans can go to get reduced prices on goods, services and at restaurants.

