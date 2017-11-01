Citizens say keep the metal detectors in city schools

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Schools CEO Citizens Coalition gave a firm “no” to removing metal detectors from school buildings.

Several members of the four coalition committees said metal detectors should stay in the schools until further notice.

The suggestion for the detectors’ removal came after East High Principal Sonya Gordon said she doesn’t want her students feeling like they go to school in a prison, during a prior interview with The Vindicator.

Coalition member Gloria Darty said students should be asked how they feel about metal detectors. “Many of our students feel safe with the detectors there,” she said. “We should be asking them what they want to do with them.”

Coalition member Jeannine Baker echoed Darty’s sentiment. “It’s important the children be included in this decision,” she said.

Baker also suggested having everyone in the school walk through the detectors rather than just the students.

Rick Rufh, another coalition member, challenged: “Take the police out, too, if it’s so safe.”