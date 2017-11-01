Boardman police arrest Youngstown man wanted for robbery

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man Tuesday who was wanted for a reported robbery.

According to a police report, the robbery charge against Tyler Verhest, 18, of Neilson Avenue, stems from an incident reported Monday.

A woman told police she had asked a friend for a ride to a store that sold Halloween items, and that he had picked her up at her house in Struthers.

She said another man was in the car, and the passenger asked to stop at a house to get a marijuana blunt. When the man came back to the car, the woman said he demanded she give him all her things, then grabbed her purse.

She told police she got out of the car and ran away, and the two men left in the car.

Police later found the vehicle and the woman’s wallet at an unoccupied house on Creed Street, according to the report.

Verhest was arrested in connection with the incident Tuesday after he came to the police department to file a report and it was discovered he had a warrant, according to the report. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.