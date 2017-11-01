AP Sources: Broncos bench Siemian, promote Osweiler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Brock Osweiler has supplanted Trevor Siemian as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't publicly announced the switch, both people confirmed coach Vance Joseph informed his players of the QB switch at a team meeting this morning. The move was first reported by KUSA-TV in Denver.

The Broncos (3-4) visit NFL-leading Philadelphia (7-1) on Sunday.

Siemian has two TD passes and eight interceptions over the Broncos' 1-4 slump, including three ugly interceptions in a 29-19 loss at Kansas City on Monday night that wasted a strong defensive effort.

Osweiler, Peyton Manning's longtime backup, was expected to take over the Broncos QB job last year after Manning's retirement a month after Denver's Super Bowl 50 win. Instead, Osweiler bolted to Houston in free agency for $37 million in guarantees and Siemian won the Broncos job instead.

Siemian went 8-6 last season when the Broncos missed the playoffs, ending a five-year reign atop the AFC West. Osweiler also went 8-6 last year and 1-1 in the playoffs for the Texans, who traded him in the offseason to Cleveland. The Browns released him in the summer and he quickly rejoined the Broncos, who needed a backup after Paxton Lynch sprained his throwing shoulder in the preseason.