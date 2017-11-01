2 in Ohio House disciplined for harassment in recent years

COLUMBUS (AP) — Newly released documents show that two more state lawmakers in Ohio were disciplined over harassment claims in recent years and an aide was terminated in a separate harassment case.

Documents released today by House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s office follow the resignation last month of state Sen. Cliff Hite. The northwest Ohio Republican acknowledged having inappropriate conversations and physical contact with a female legislative intern.

The latest records reveal that one Republican and one Democratic lawmaker in the House were the subjects of separate independent reviews over harassment allegations. Both were removed from key committee positions.

The speaker’s office said the male aide was investigated and fired.