YOUNGSTOWN — The city will receive a $200,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to redevelop vacant properties.

This marks the fourth time the city has applied for the Brownfields Assessment Grant. The funds will allow the city “to collaborate with community partners to inventory, prioritize, assess and plan for the development of former gas stations on major streets,” according to an EPA news release announcing that 172 communities and organizations had been selected to receive funding to redevelop vacant and unused properties.

The city will use its funding to clean up and redevelop “small petroleum sites scattered throughout the city’s neighborhoods,” Mayor John A. McNally’s office said.