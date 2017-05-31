WARREN — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Amari D. Allen, 3, died May 8 and his death was ruled a homicide.

Amari was apparently taken from a home on Clearwater Street Northwest in the afternoon May 5 and was on life support at Akron Children’s Hospital main campus in Akron with a traumatic brain injury later that night.

Hospital officials said the injury to the boy’s head was “nonaccidental.”

A woman told officials she observed the boy hit his head on the counter and floor.

Detective Nick Carney said he could not discuss the investigation.

The case has similarities to one in which Russell Cottrill, 3, of High Street Northeast, was pronounced dead a couple days after he was taken from his home by ambulance with head injuries in November 2015.

Russell’s mother’s common-law husband, Arthur Harper, 45, was later charged with murder in the boy’s death. The case is still pending.

