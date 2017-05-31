JOBS
Wanted: Lifeguards (Otherwise, Northside Pool may not open)


Published: Wed, May 31, 2017 @ 1:01 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Northside Swimming Pool may not open this year, as the city is struggling to hire certified lifeguards.

The Youngstown Park and Recreation Department plans to open the pool on June 12, but the city said they haven’t received a single application for lifeguard positions.

They need seven certified lifeguards by June 11 to open the pool.

Otherwise, the pool will not open this season.

If you want to apply, call the parks department at 330-742-8711.

