WASHINGTON — Macey Stancato, winner of The Vindicator’s 84th Regional Spelling Bee, was eliminated today in the preliminary section of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Elimination rounds began at 8 a.m., which is when Macey incorrectly spelled neurasthenic, a person suffering from neurasthenia, which is nervous exhaustion. The competition ends Saturday. Macey's trip is sponsored by The Vindicator.