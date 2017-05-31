AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a man and woman in a prostitution sting operation Tuesday.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site titled "Blow the candles and make a wishh (sic) with me." The poster said her name was "wishh," and she was looking to show someone a good time.

The poster told police she charged $80-200 for various services, and they arranged a meeting on the 4500 block of Kirk Road.

Police were met by Alyssa Turner, 21, of Parma, who was placed under arrest.

Turner was driven by Darien Daugherty, 25, of Cortland, who was also arrested.

Turner told police Daugherty also responded to her ad and said he drives prostitutes to appointments and drug dealers for $10-20 in gas money or sex. Texts found on Turner's phone reportedly confirmed this story.

Daugherty's phone reportedly had multiple conversations with known subjects where he identified himself and offered his services.

Turner told police she has engaged in prostitution for four or five months to support her heroin addiction and because she recently became homeless.

Turner was charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools and released on a summons. Daugherty was charged with promoting prostitution, a felony, and booked in the Mahoning County jail.