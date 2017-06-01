JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Theft suspect: I needed firm's money because I'm living beyond my means


Published: Wed, May 31, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A woman who reportedly admitted to stealing about $200,000 from her company said she needed the money because she’s been “living beyond [her] means.”

That’s according to a police report filed Tuesday by the corporate treasurer for a home-alarm company with a location on Market Street.

The treasurer from State Alarm Inc. told police while looking through financial records last week, she noticed a check for $5,793.56 had been made out to an employee.

Upon further review, the treasurer discovered the employee had overpaid herself back to 2013.

The thefts reportedly started out about $1,400, “but soon exceeded $4,000” at a time, according to the report.

When confronted, the suspect reportedly told the treasurer, “My family needs it. I’ve been living beyond my means.”

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes