BOARDMAN

A woman who reportedly admitted to stealing about $200,000 from her company said she needed the money because she’s been “living beyond [her] means.”

That’s according to a police report filed Tuesday by the corporate treasurer for a home-alarm company with a location on Market Street.

The treasurer from State Alarm Inc. told police while looking through financial records last week, she noticed a check for $5,793.56 had been made out to an employee.

Upon further review, the treasurer discovered the employee had overpaid herself back to 2013.

The thefts reportedly started out about $1,400, “but soon exceeded $4,000” at a time, according to the report.

When confronted, the suspect reportedly told the treasurer, “My family needs it. I’ve been living beyond my means.”

