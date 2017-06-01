Staff report

WARREN

A Chestnut Avenue man faces a felony charge under a new state law after being accused of kicking a puppy to death.

Maurice U. Brown, 23, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday morning, charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals.

A woman told police Brown kicked her 8-week-old puppy May 21 at her home on North Feederle Drive Southeast.

“... [H]e kicked it really hard, sending it into the street,” a Warren police officer said in a report. When police arrived, the puppy was not responsive.

The woman said Brown, her boyfriend’s brother, had come to the apartment uninvited, and she asked him to leave.

Brown called the woman names and threatened her. As Brown left, the puppy followed the woman out of the apartment, leading to the puppy’s being kicked, police said.

