YOUNGSTOWN — Judge John Durkin has granted a short recess today after a witness in the murder trial of David Hackett, who was also his fiancé at one time, burst into tears when Hackett, acting as his own lawyer, tried to question her.

Testimony began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Durkin in the trial of the 54-year-old Hackett, who is charged with the October 2013 murder of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County.

She was found stabbed more than 70 times near West Avenue.

The witness, Ruth Weaver, lived with Hackett at his New York Avenue home at the time of the murder. She testified she planned on marrying him when her divorce became final.

When Hackett told her hello when he began his questioning, Weaver burst into tears and could not go on so Judge Durkin granted a recess.

Hackett served prison time for a previous murder in 1974.