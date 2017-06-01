Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown pediatrician Dr. Louise Hayes is the featured speaker for the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism’s Healthy Babies Block Party Saturday at the Youngstown Boys & Girls Club, 2105 Oak Hill Ave.

The primary purpose of the block party, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m., rain or shine, is to raise awareness about infant-mortality, which is measured by the number of babies who die before their first birthday, said the Rev. Edward Weisheimer, co-chairman of the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to share the fruits of interracial dialogue, the initiatives of medical and social-service agencies, and for the community to become better informed and to help reduce infant mortality,” said the Rev. Mr. Weisheimer.

He said Dr. Hayes, whom he described as a pioneering physician, gives “outstanding leadership in the efforts to raise awareness about and to address the needs concerning black infant mortality.”

