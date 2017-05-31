JOBS
CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video


Published: Wed, May 31, 2017 @ 2:16 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade, she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.

Her future with CNN had been in doubt since the video appeared Tuesday. CNN initially called it "disgusting and offensive."

In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago.

Griffin has apologized for the video.

