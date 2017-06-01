YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Mahoning County Career and Technical centers will share students and services for the 2017-18 school year.

They are entering into a shared-service agreement which will allow the schools to share administrative services and offer students at both centers more career-tech options.

Denise Dick, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman, said an October 2016 study performed by research students at Youngstown State University determined the agreement would lower each school’s expenses per student and generate better academic outcomes.

Sharing services will lower Choffin’s per-student cost and allow students countywide to choose which school has programs better suited to their needs, said Ron Iarussi, superintendent of MCCTC and the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

It also will put the Choffin building on Wood Street to better use.

“Enrollment at Choffin is dwindling – right now with only about 300 people attending,” Dick said. “This agreement will allow students [from all over] to choose where they want go, either half-day at Choffin or full day at MCCTC.”

Read more about the plan in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.