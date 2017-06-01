YOUNGSTOWN — Choffin Career and Technical Center and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will enter into a shared-service agreement for the 2017-18 school year.

Denise Dick, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman, said research students at Youngstown State University performed a study and determined the agreement would lower each school’s expenses per student and generate better academic outcomes.

“Enrollment at Choffin is dwindling – right now with only about 300 people attending,” Dick said. “This agreement will allow students [from all over] to choose where they want go, either half-day at Choffin or full day at MCCTC.”