JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Choffin, MCCTC to share services in 2017-18 school year


Published: Wed, May 31, 2017 @ 4:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Choffin Career and Technical Center and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will enter into a shared-service agreement for the 2017-18 school year.

Denise Dick, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman, said research students at Youngstown State University performed a study and determined the agreement would lower each school’s expenses per student and generate better academic outcomes.

“Enrollment at Choffin is dwindling – right now with only about 300 people attending,” Dick said. “This agreement will allow students [from all over] to choose where they want go, either half-day at Choffin or full day at MCCTC.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes