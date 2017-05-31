BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a reported theft of $200,000 from an area business, according to a police report filed Tuesday.

A corporate employee of State Alarm, located on Market Street, reported to township police that she discovered last week that an employee at the local office had overpaid themselves approximately $200,000 over the last four years.

Confronted about the finding, the employee reportedly admitted to it, saying, "My family needs it. I've been living beyond my means," according to the employee who reported the crime.

The police report notes that the suspect has worked at the office for 10 years and earns $15.25 an hour.

The incident is being investigated as a felony theft case.