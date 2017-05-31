YOUNGSTOWN — YWCA Youngstown will have an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 1309-1311 Kensington Ave.

Applications are being accepted for the four-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The four-bedroom unit is designed for full accessibility, including a wheelchair-accessible kitchen and bathroom. Other accessible features include wide doorways and halls, accessible kitchen counters and cabinetry, roll-in showers, easy to reach light switches, and no steps or barriers to entry.

Major funders are Capital Fund to End Homelessness Initiative, city of Youngstown HOME Funds, J. Ford Crandall Memorial Foundation, Howard and Jeanne Karr Charitable Foundation, and Youngstown Foundation.

The general contractor is DAWN Inc. The architect is Sipp + Tepe Architects LLC.