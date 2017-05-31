YOUNGSTOWN — Today was “Safety Day” for the Vallourec companies.

More than 18,000 employees – 550 locally at the Vallourec Star and VAM USA plants – took the day to discuss the importance of safety.

Vallourec Star produces steel pipe on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while VAM USA provides premium threading for the pipes on Ohio Works Drive.

“Our talk today mostly focused on looking out for everyone’s safety,” said Kristin Malosh, director of environmental, health and safety for Vallourec North America. “It’s a heavy manufacturing industry. We have a lot of machinery. We are making big steel pipe and we have overhead cranes and forklifts.”

