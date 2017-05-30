BROOKFIELD — A Meadville, Pa., man was charged with felonious assault Friday after being accused of assaulting a man outside the Subway restaurant on Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Police charged Jeremy J. Vorous, 39, of Terrace Street at about 7:50 p.m. at the Yankee Lake truck night on state Route 7.

Police said Vorous walked into the restaurant while a man, 51, of Masury, was talking to two employees, joking with one of them about her height and other things.

Vorous told the other male to stop teasing the workers, but the workers said they didn't mind. Vorous then challenged the male to a fight outside. Vorous followed the other man outside and assaulted him, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, the employees said.

When police arrived, the victim was on the ground behind his vehicle with a lot of blood around his head. The victim was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital for treatment.

Using a description of Vorous' vehicle, police found Vorous at Truck Night not far away. Vorous admitted he punched the other man, police said.