JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Southern Park Mall Payless Shoesource could close


Published: Tue, May 30, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

BOARDMAN — The Southern Park Mall Payless Shoesource location is subject to close pending ongoing bankruptcy negotiations.

“We remain hopeful that these negotiations will be successful and provide us with the ability to avoid additional closures,” Payless said in a statement.

Payless, the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, announced in April that it filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code.

In agreement with its lenders, Payless intends to invest in certain areas for growth and optimize its footprint by immediately closing 400 underperforming locations and U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes