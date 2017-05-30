BOARDMAN — The Southern Park Mall Payless Shoesource location is subject to close pending ongoing bankruptcy negotiations.

“We remain hopeful that these negotiations will be successful and provide us with the ability to avoid additional closures,” Payless said in a statement.

Payless, the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, announced in April that it filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code.

In agreement with its lenders, Payless intends to invest in certain areas for growth and optimize its footprint by immediately closing 400 underperforming locations and U.S. and Puerto Rico.