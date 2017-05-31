YOUNGSTOWN — Community leaders have banded together to revamp a bigger and better Summer Festival of the Arts weekend.

“A lot of times, people think events and politics don’t mix, but behind the scenes, they do mix quite a bit,” said Michael McGiffin, the city’s director of downtown events and citywide special projects. “Summer Festival of the Arts will be a great testament of what this city has to offer and what’s in store for the future here. A collaboration like this is the future of the city of Youngstown, and [its] future is going to look better and better.”

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, said, “We have very dedicated community members representing organizations that are only concerned with enhancing the quality of life in our community and providing opportunities for us to join together and support the renaissance of Youngstown.”

Organizers of the new-and-improved festival include: Youngstown State University, the city of Youngstown, Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Eric Ryan Productions, 2Deep Events and All American Cards and Comics.

