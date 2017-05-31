YOUNGSTOWN — Two men arraigned Tuesday on drug charges in municipal court told police and court personnel they were in a Mill Creek Parking lot Friday waiting to play golf before they were arrested.

Gregory Jones, 55, of Stark Avenue in Austintown and Richard Kazear, 28, no address listed, were each given a $5,000 bond by Magistrate Anthony Sertick on their felony drug charges: Jones for possession of drugs and Kazear for possession of crack cocaine.

Reports said Mill Creek MetroParks Police were called just before 5 p.m. to a parking lot at Bears Den Cabin for a suspicious car and when they arrived they found Jones and Kazear in a car that smelled of marijuana with a marijuana pipe in plain view.

Kazear told police they were in the parking lot waiting to play golf, reports said. When he was searched police found three bags of marijuana on him and a bag of crack cocaine.

When Jones was searched he told police he had painkillers “for his tooth,” reports said, and police found pills on him. In court Tuesday, Jones also said they were in the parking lot waiting to play golf.

Reports noted the floor of the car was covered with empty wine and beer bottles.