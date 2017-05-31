JOBS
OSHP investigating car, tractor-trailer crash in Liberty


Published: Tue, May 30, 2017 @ 10:01 p.m.

LIBERTY — A car flipped over after striking a tractor-trailer about 7:20 p.m. today.

The crash occurred at state Route 193 in the township.

Officers issued a citation to the truck’s driver, David Dunn, 48, of Salamanca, N.Y., for failure to yield while making a left turn.

The car’s driver, a 22-year-old Girard resident, suffered minor injuries.

Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) northbound was closed for about an hour after the collision, but has since reopened.

