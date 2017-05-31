BOARDMAN — Ron Taylor says he doesn’t have a creative mind, but if given a plan, he can make a business thrive.

First, Taylor and his wife, Lori, bought into the Edible Arrangements franchise and now have eight locations.

The Taylors and their business partners, Sean and Becca Ferrier, have bought into The Simple Greek restaurant franchise and opened their first location in Boardman.

“I am an operator, so franchising works very well for me,” Taylor said. “If you give me the ground rules and the framework, we can be successful.”

The Simple Greek, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, the 13th location for the restaurant, will have its grand opening Thursday. To celebrate, the new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant will have $1 gyros from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in or carry out on that day, one gyro per person.

