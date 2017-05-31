YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio has its seventh 2nd tier Lucky for Life winner. David Poole of East Liverpool matched all five numbers and no Lucky ball to win $25,000 a year for life on May 22.

Poole picked the numbers and chose the cash option. After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 29 percent, Poole receives a lump sum of $276,900. He’s been playing the same set of numbers since the game began in November 2015.

He says he’s giving his daughter and granddaughter some money and saving the rest for retirement. Winning provides him with the possibility of early retirement. He will continue playing, hoping that lightning will strike twice, he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Four Seasons Mini Mart in East Liverpool. The store receives a $2,500 bonus for selling a winning 2nd tier Lucky for Life ticket.