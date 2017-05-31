JOBS
Austintown man faces charges after traffic stop


Published: Tue, May 30, 2017 @ 1:22 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Steven Cortez, 36, of Austintown was arrested by township police on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault with a handgun on Monday while driving on a suspended license.

When Austintown police pulled Cortez over for a traffic violation on Westgate Boulevard at 5:48 p.m., officers discovered the car belonged to a relative and that his license was suspended.

Cortez was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

