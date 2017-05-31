YOUNGSTOWN — May is typically one of the busiest auto sales months of the year, but this year analysts expect sales to come in flat or down.

Automakers will release their May sales reports Thursday.

Kelley Blue Book analysts say new-vehicle sales are expected to remain flat year-over-year at a total of 1.53 million units in May. ALG analysts expect sales to come in at 1.529 million, up 0.3 percent from a year ago.

“Based on five-consecutive months of year-over- year sales declines, our revised estimate for full year sales in 2017 is now 17.2 million units, which still represents a robust and healthy sales environment,” said Eric Lyman, chief industry analyst for ALG, in a statement. “Automakers, particularly GM, continue to work through elevated inventory levels with near record incentive spending.

“However, on a month-over-month basis automaker discounting is down and fleet mix continues to decline, both signals that the industry is adapting to lower overall sales volumes.”

