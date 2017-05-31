LOWELLVILLE — Small businesses in the village are getting a cash bump to help with upgrades.

The village has been awarded a $300,000 community development block grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency.

CDBG grants use federal and state money to target low- and moderate-income areas.

Lowellville’s grant will benefit 15 downtown businesses, with $224,000 in funds available to match private investments from the businesses themselves. The remainder of the grant money will cover implementation costs, including fees for engineering firm C.T. Consultants.

The funds can be spent on a variety of facilities projects, such as electrical upgrades, facade repairs and compliance with disability and fire-safety regulations.

Businesses are applying for the money now; the projects are set for completion by September 2018.

