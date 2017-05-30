Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two Youngstown State University students died in accidents last week.

Sheila Fennell, 19, of Greensburg, Pa., died Friday in a vehicle accident near Monroeville, Pa., and Jordan Bobin, 17, of New Beaver Borough, Wampum, Pa., died May 22, from injuries suffered after being struck by an automobile while bicycling.

Fennell had just completed her freshman year at YSU where she was pursuing a degree in nursing, and Bobin was set to attend YSU in the fall.

Calling hours for Fennell are from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Living Word Congregational Church, 2003 Ridge Road, Jeannette, Pa., and funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Bobin’s funeral services were Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s favorite charity.