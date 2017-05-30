JOBS
Show ponies in Memorial Day parade rush into crowd, injure three


Published: Mon, May 29, 2017 @ 5:46 p.m.

Associated

ELM GROVE, Wis.

Three people were injured when show ponies pulling a wagon in a Memorial Day parade in southeastern Wisconsin rushed onto a crowded sidewalk.

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman who were struck by the carriage Monday in Elm Grove were taken to a hospital. The boy, who is from Racine, suffered a minor cut and stomach pain. The woman, of Brookfield, suffered ankle, shoulder and head injuries.

A 77-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by the ponies but refused to be taken to a hospital.

Police say the ponies might have been startled by tennis balls that children threw or fireworks.

