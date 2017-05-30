Associated Press

Four pedestrians have been killed on Northeast Ohio streets this holiday weekend.

In Akron, two children are dead after a vehicle struck four young people Sunday.

In Cleveland, police say two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city today, and a suspect is in custody.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 63-year-old Maple Heights man and a 55-year-old Cleveland woman were struck by a sport utility vehicle early Monday while crossing a street southeast of downtown.

WJW-TV reports the two were leaving a club when they were hit.

Police say the driver didn’t stop, but they later arrested a suspect, whose identity wasn’t immediately released.

In Akron, two female middle school students were killed and a seventh-grade boy was seriously hurt in the collision Sunday afternoon in Coventry Township, just south of Akron.

Dorothy Koopmeiner tells the station that the collision happened in front of her house, where she saw a female driver get out of the vehicle and repeatedly yell, “I didn’t see you.”

Koopmeiner says youth headed to a store or park nearby often walk in the roadway along that stretch because it doesn’t have sidewalks.

Authorities didn’t immediately share details about the children involved or say whether the driver was detained. Messages seeking an update were left Monday with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.