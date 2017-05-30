Staff report

BOARDMAN

When Devin Patton walked through a line to meet and shake hands with veterans of all military branches, he couldn’t help but think of his late uncle, Marty Patton.

“A lot of those people are heroes, obviously, up there,” the 17-year-old Boardman High School senior observed. “They need to know that what they do is appreciated.”

Devin, who’s also part of Boardman-based Boy Scout Troop 60, was among those who showed their gratitude to the veterans during Monday’s 113th annual Boardman Community Memorial Day program at Boardman Park’s Maag Outdoor Arts Theater.

Boardman Park and Boardman Kiwanis hosted the somber one-hour program.

Preceding the event was a parade that began at Boardman Center Intermediate School on Market Street and traveled about 1 mile to the park. Shortly beforehand, an Air Force C-130 plane engaged in a fly-over.

