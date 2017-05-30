JOBS
Boardman Quiz Bowl team fares well at national tournament this weekend


Published: Mon, May 29, 2017 @ 6:15 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Boardman High School ranked better than 183 schools that competed in the quiz bowl at the 2017 High School National Championship Tournament over this holiday weekend in Atlanta.

The team was captained by Pranav Padmanabhan, who was joined by Jack Pendleton, Ricky Sammartino and Danny Turillo. The team was coached by Randy Nord.

Boardman was one of thirteen Ohio teams competing at the national championship.

Boardman finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-5 record, finally finishing the competition in 121st place.

The tournament champion was the A team from Hunter College High School of New York, New York.

The 2017 national tournament field featured 304 teams from 37 states and China.

