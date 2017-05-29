What’s open/closed in the Valley?

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday for Memorial Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City, county, state and federal offices: Closed. No mail delivery.

Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Youngstown Diocese, closed.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State at Trumbull, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County, Warren-Trumbull, Kinsman Free Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, Girard Free Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, Newton Falls Public Library, closed.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, Closed.

Banks: Chase Bank, Citizens Bank, Cortland Banks, Chemical Bank, Warren, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, Key Bank, closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, city of Youngstown, Warren City Environmental Services, Waste-Tech Services, closed; pick up schedule a day behind.