Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists.

Trump has been frustrated by what he views as his team's inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow's interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The disclosures dogged Trump during his first trip abroad since taking office and threaten to overwhelm and stall his administration's agenda.

A person familiar with Trump's thinking says the president believes he is facing more of a communications problem than a legal one. The person and others discussing private conversations spoke on condition of anonymity.