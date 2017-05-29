JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump considers major staff shake-up to rein in Russia disclosures


Published: Sun, May 28, 2017 @ 5:25 p.m.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists.

Trump has been frustrated by what he views as his team's inability to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow's interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The disclosures dogged Trump during his first trip abroad since taking office and threaten to overwhelm and stall his administration's agenda.

A person familiar with Trump's thinking says the president believes he is facing more of a communications problem than a legal one. The person and others discussing private conversations spoke on condition of anonymity.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes