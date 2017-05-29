Staff report

STRUTHERS

Board of Education President Ron Shives presented 137 diplomas to Struthers High School students Sunday afternoon, but the first one meant a little more than the others.

After an extended hug, he handed it to his daughter Karli.

When he was considering running for school board, Shives said the possibility of sharing that moment with his daughter was one of the things he took into account. It was everything he imagined it would be.

“I was speechless,” Ron Shives said. “I was shaking. It’s like I was the one receiving the diploma.”

His daughter was also at a loss.

“It’s indescribable,” Karli said. “There are no words.”

Shives was one of three co-valedictorians in Struthers’ Class of 2017.

